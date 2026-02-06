Police searching two properties linked to Peter Mandelson
- Police are conducting searches at two addresses in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct in public office involving Lord Peter Mandelson.
- Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart confirmed the searches, noting that the 72-year-old has not been arrested.
- Separately, Global Counsel, a lobbying firm co-founded by Lord Mandelson, has severed ties with a former US ambassador due to his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
- The firm announced that Lord Mandelson no longer holds a stake or influence in the business.
- Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, co-founder and chief executive of Global Counsel, is also stepping down to further distance the company from Mandelson's actions.
