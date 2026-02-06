Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police searching two properties linked to Peter Mandelson

Harriet Harman warns Peter Mandelson scandal will take Keir Starmer down unless he acts
  • Police are conducting searches at two addresses in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct in public office involving Lord Peter Mandelson.
  • Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart confirmed the searches, noting that the 72-year-old has not been arrested.
  • Separately, Global Counsel, a lobbying firm co-founded by Lord Mandelson, has severed ties with a former US ambassador due to his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The firm announced that Lord Mandelson no longer holds a stake or influence in the business.
  • Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, co-founder and chief executive of Global Counsel, is also stepping down to further distance the company from Mandelson's actions.
