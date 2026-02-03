Gordon Brown contacts Met Police after alleged Mandelson leaks to Epstein
- Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has written to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
- The letter provides information relevant to an investigation into Lord Mandelson's alleged disclosure of market-sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.
- Brown described Mandelson's alleged actions as "inexcusable and unpatriotic," occurring during the global financial crisis.
- He included correspondence from 2025 and 2026 between himself and the Cabinet Secretary, which sought to investigate the veracity of information in the Epstein papers.
- The Cabinet Secretary's 2026 response stated that "no records of information or correspondence from Lord Mandelson’s mailbox" could be found regarding the allegations.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks