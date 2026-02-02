Mandelson ‘leaked Downing Street email about financial crash’ to Epstein
- Lord Peter Mandelson reportedly leaked a confidential No 10 email, originally sent to then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The email, concerning the state of the UK economy in 2009, was forwarded by Mandelson with the comment, 'Interesting note that’s gone to the PM.'
- Further correspondence shows Mandelson suggested to Epstein that the CEO of JP Morgan should 'mildly threaten' the UK chancellor over a proposed tax on bank bonuses.
- Epstein had contacted Mandelson, then Business Secretary, to inquire about amending the supertax on bankers' bonuses. Mandelson responded that he was 'trying hard to amend' the tax, which was proposed by Alastair Darling during the 2009 financial crisis.
- It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says he believes Mandelson should no longer sit in Parliament following the revelations about his links to Epstein.
