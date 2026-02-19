Mandelson-founded firm on brink of closure after Epstein scandal
- Global Counsel, the consultancy firm co-founded by Lord Peter Mandelson, is reportedly preparing to enter administration as early as Friday.
- The decision follows a wave of client departures after Lord Mandelson's past links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein became public.
- Lord Mandelson was sacked as ambassador to Washington in September 2025 due to his friendship with Epstein, and police have searched homes linked to him over alleged document leaks.
- Files recently released by the US Department of Justice suggested Epstein made $75,000 in payments to Lord Mandelson between 2003 and 2004.
- Global Counsel confirmed earlier in February that Lord Mandelson no longer holds a stake or influence in the business, with co-founder Benjamin Wegg-Proser also stepping down.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks