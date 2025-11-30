Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why train between two major UK cities will run with no passengers

Avanti West Coast Poppy Train Marks Remembrance Day
  • The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has ruled that Avanti West Coast's 7am commuter train from Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston will run without passengers from 15 December.
  • This decision means the service, one of the country's fastest and popular with commuters, will operate as “empty coaching stock” (ECS) with only crew on board.
  • The ORR justified the change by stating it will improve overall network reliability and performance, allowing for more flexible handling of the train during disruption.
  • The move has been widely criticised by business leaders and politicians, including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who described it as treating northern passengers as “second-class citizens”.
  • Avanti West Coast was reportedly against the decision, which affects a lucrative service connecting two significant economic centres.
