Hundreds evacuated as city centre building collapses
- A section of a building earmarked for demolition in Manchester city centre collapsed on Friday afternoon.
- Scaffolding from the building, identified as Alberton House, fell into the River Irwell off Bridge Street.
- Locals described experiencing a “strong earthquake like feeling” at the time of the collapse.
- Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue attended the scene, confirming that no individuals were involved in the incident.
- Approximately 500 people were evacuated from a neighbouring business centre due to safety concerns following the collapse.