Manchester airport delays affect thousands of passengers

Manchester airport
Manchester airport (Getty/iStock)
  • Dozens of arrivals and departures at Manchester Airport have been heavily delayed due to the closure of one of its two runways.
  • The closure was caused by a surface failure on a taxiway, necessitating urgent repairs by engineers.
  • Poor visibility from rain compounded the issue, leading air traffic controllers to cap the number of inbound flights.
  • Thousands of passengers are affected, with significant delays reported for flights from major hubs and budget airlines, such as Ryanair and easyJet.
  • Passengers are advised to attend the airport as usual but to monitor their airline for updates, as residual delays are expected to continue into the afternoon.
