Martin Lewis urges customers to make most of easyJet sale

Martin Lewis issues holiday booking warning
  • Martin Lewis has issued an "urgent" update regarding an easyJet airfare sale for autumn and winter 2026/27.
  • Over 25 million easyJet seats for travel between 19 October 2026 and 31 January 2027 are now available.
  • The budget airline operates a dynamic demand pricing model, meaning prices are typically lowest when flights are initially released.
  • Popular destinations included in the sale cover the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Spain, Italy, France, Malta, and Sharm el-Sheikh, with fares also available for the busy Christmas period.
  • Lewis advises customers to book early as prices can increase rapidly, and suggests benchmarking prices to ensure they secure a good deal.
