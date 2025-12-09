Martin Lewis urges customers to make most of easyJet sale
- Martin Lewis has issued an "urgent" update regarding an easyJet airfare sale for autumn and winter 2026/27.
- Over 25 million easyJet seats for travel between 19 October 2026 and 31 January 2027 are now available.
- The budget airline operates a dynamic demand pricing model, meaning prices are typically lowest when flights are initially released.
- Popular destinations included in the sale cover the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Spain, Italy, France, Malta, and Sharm el-Sheikh, with fares also available for the busy Christmas period.
- Lewis advises customers to book early as prices can increase rapidly, and suggests benchmarking prices to ensure they secure a good deal.