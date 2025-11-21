Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man shot and killed by police at St. Louis airport

A man wielding a knife was fatally shot by a police officer at St. Louis Lambert International Airport early on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. outside Terminal 1, near the light rail line, after officers encountered the man in an unauthorised area, who officers did not believe was “using the airport as travel.”

Officers attempted to get the man to move, but he displayed a knife and continued to advance towards them after Tasers were deployed.

One of the airport police officers, who had prior law enforcement experience, fired their weapon, killing the man.

No other individuals were injured, and the St. Louis County Police Department is currently investigating the shooting, which happened during a busy travel period.

In full

