Man killed driving wrong way along M6 motorway
- A man died after driving his car in the wrong direction on the M6 motorway and crashing into another vehicle on Sunday night.
- Lancashire Police were alerted to a Vauxhall Astra travelling in the wrong direction along the southbound carriageway near Charnock Richard services in Lancashire at 9.33pm.
- The Astra collided with a Toyota Corolla, hospitalising its two male passengers in their forties with serious injuries.
- The motorway remained closed for a police investigation, with officers believing the Astra was travelling against the flow of traffic.
- Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, including any from Blackpool Road in Preston around 9.15pm, where the Astra may have been involved in an earlier incident.