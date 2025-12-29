30-year-old dies after avalanche on popular California mountain
- A ski patroller at California's Mammoth Mountain resort died after being caught in an avalanche while performing mitigation work.
- Cole Murphy, 30, sustained critical injuries on Friday morning on Lincoln Mountain and passed away two days later.
- A second patroller involved in the same incident also suffered serious injuries but is recovering after successful surgery.
- Murphy's family released a statement highlighting his dedication to his work, his love for the mountain, and his partner, Hayley.
- This marks the second death of a Mammoth Mountain ski patroller on Lincoln Mountain this year, following Claire Murphy's death in February during similar avalanche mitigation efforts.