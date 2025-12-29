Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

30-year-old dies after avalanche on popular California mountain

UK weather: Will it snow in the New Year? Temperatures set to dip next week
  • A ski patroller at California's Mammoth Mountain resort died after being caught in an avalanche while performing mitigation work.
  • Cole Murphy, 30, sustained critical injuries on Friday morning on Lincoln Mountain and passed away two days later.
  • A second patroller involved in the same incident also suffered serious injuries but is recovering after successful surgery.
  • Murphy's family released a statement highlighting his dedication to his work, his love for the mountain, and his partner, Hayley.
  • This marks the second death of a Mammoth Mountain ski patroller on Lincoln Mountain this year, following Claire Murphy's death in February during similar avalanche mitigation efforts.
