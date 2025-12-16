Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Human remains found of woman last seen nearly 20 years ago

Malgorzata Wnuczek has not been seen since 2006
Malgorzata Wnuczek has not been seen since 2006 (Family handout/PA)
  • The remains of Malgorzata Wnuczek, a Polish national who went missing nearly 20 years ago, have been identified in Leicester.
  • Ms Wnuczek, aged 27, disappeared on 31 May 2006 after being last seen catching a bus from her workplace.
  • Her remains were discovered in scrubland off Great Central Way, Leicester, in October and subsequently identified through forensic testing.
  • A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case but was later released without further action.
  • Leicestershire Police confirmed the investigation into Ms Wnuczek's death remains open and ongoing, with continued liaison with Polish authorities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in