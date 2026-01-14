Government bans peaceful protests at animal testing sites despite backlash
- The government has criminalised non-violent protests outside animal-testing facilities, including universities and laboratories, by categorising them as "key infrastructure".
- The new law, passed by 301 votes to 110, means individuals breaching the ban could face up to a year in prison and a fine.
- Twenty-six Labour MPs rebelled against the measure, which was previously opposed by the party when the Conservatives attempted to introduce it.
- Campaigners, celebrities and free-speech advocates have condemned the move, arguing it undermines democratic principles and the right to peaceful protest.
- The Home Office stated the change provides police with powers to respond proportionately to disruptive activity, aiming to protect the UK's life sciences sector.