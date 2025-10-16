Magnifica Air to launch hybrid of first-class travel and private jet experience
- Florida-based Magnifica Air plans to launch scheduled flights in 2027, aiming to offer a hybrid luxury travel experience.
- The airline intends to provide private jet-style comfort and services at a fraction of the cost of chartering a private plane.
- Its refurbished Airbus A220s and A321neos will feature plush interiors with sofas and bars, alongside private terminal services including concierge baggage handling and facial recognition security.
- Initial routes will connect major U.S. cities such as Miami, New York and Los Angeles, with seasonal services planned for Napa Valley and the Caribbean.
- Magnifica Air, a division of CIG Companies, seeks to fill a market gap for wealthy travelers desiring exclusivity without the full private jet expense.