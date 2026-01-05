Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicolas Maduro confronted by protester as he left court in the US

The ousted president listened to an interpreter intently on headphones and scribbled notes throughout the 30-minute hearing
The ousted president listened to an interpreter intently on headphones and scribbled notes throughout the 30-minute hearing
  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was confronted by a protester as he left his first appearance in a US courtroom Monday.
  • As Maduro got out of his chair to leave, a man in the audience stood up and began speaking forcefully at him in Spanish, blasting him as an “illegitimate” president.
  • The man later said that he had been imprisoned by the Venezuelan regime.
  • As deputy U.S. Marshals led Maduro from the courtroom, he looked directly at the man and shot back in Spanish, “I am a kidnapped president. I am a prisoner of war.”
  • Maduro, who also wished reporters “Happy New Year” in court, and his wife pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court.
