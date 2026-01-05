Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores pleaded not guilty to four charges related to allegations that the ousted president and top officials in his administration steered a massive cocaine trafficking operation.

Maduro and Flores shuffled into a federal courtroom in Manhattan in black short-sleeve v-neck T-shirts covering orange prison garb with khaki pants and orange slip-on shoes.

He scribbled notes throughout the hearing on a white notepad and listened intently on headphones with an interpreter translating for him. He leaned on his elbows and tented his fingers, appearing to concentrate as New York District Judge Albin Hellerstein explained the rules of evidence and their rights as defendants

Asked to identify himself, Maduro stood up from a long desk and spoke clearly and confidently in Spanish as he called himself president of Venezuela and a “prisoner of war” who was “captured” in Caracas.

“I’m innocent. I’m not guilty. I am a decent man,” Maduro said.

open image in gallery Nicolás Maduro, the captured Venezuelan leader, appeared in Manhattan federal court with shackled ankles as he declared he was ‘captured.’ ( Reuters )

The couple appeared before a judge two days after they were captured in Caracas, Venezuela, during a deadly U.S. military operation, the culmination of Donald Trump’s months-long pressure campaign to topple Maduro’s government and “run” the nation with oil companies in tow.

After his capture, federal law enforcement officers brought a handcuffed Maduro to the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility in Brooklyn, where he will remain imprisoned as a legal battle continues.

A recently unsealed 25-page grand jury indictment charges Maduro, his wife and Venezuelan officials with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism and import cocaine into the United States.

They “abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States,” according to the indictment signed by Jay Clayton, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The latest charges repeat the 2020 indictment against Maduro that alleged drug trafficking, but added Flores as a defendant. According to the Department of Justice, Flores allegedly brokered a meeting between a large-scale drug trafficker and the director of Venezuela's National Anti-Drug Office and allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

The alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy “lines the pockets of Venezuelan officials and their families while also benefiting violent narco-terrorists who operate with impunity on Venezuelan soil and who help produce, protect, and transport tons of cocaine to the United States,” according to the document.

The case is similar to one brought against former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of leading a massive cocaine-trafficking operation through his nation’s military and national police force.

But Trump pardoned him last month, claiming that the case against him was a politically motivated “set up” under Joe Biden’s administration.

“He was treated like the Biden administration treated a man named Trump,” the president said Saturday, referring to his own federal criminal prosecutions.

Federal prosecutors allege Maduro led a conspiracy to ship drugs from Venezuela to the United States via the Caribbean and Central America using fishing boats and container ships as well as clandestine airstrips and commercial airports protected by “corrupt government and military officials,” according to the indictment.

The defendants allegedly relied on “violent narco-terrorist groups” including various cartels and gangs, including Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration has targeted as part of the president’s vast anti-immigration agenda.

open image in gallery Protesters outside of the Manhattan courthouse called for Maduro’s release ahead of his arraignment. ( AP )

The capture of the Venezuelan president follows Trump’s months-long military campaign against his regime, including a lethal series of attacks on boats off Venezuela’s coast and a massive buildup of U.S. naval vessels and other military assets in the region.

The U.S. Coast Guard recently seized a second sanctioned oil tanker and pursued a third, following months of deadly strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that have killed more than 100 people.

In a press conference after Saturday’s attack, Trump said an interim “group” with top administration officials will “run” Venezuela for “a period of time” until the United States determines a “peaceful and just transition” can take place.

Trump did not rule out the possibility of American “boots on the ground,” though he suggested U.S. military assets would protect the country’s vast oil infrastructure in a nation with the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure and start making money for the country,” Trump said Saturday.

The United States will then sell “large amounts of oil to other countries,” according to Trump.

“We’re in the oil business,” he said. “We’re going to sell it to them.”

open image in gallery Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. ( REUTERS )

Maduro’s arrest has only accelerated legal and political scrutiny into the administration’s attacks, which law-of-war experts speaking to The Independent in recent months have labeled outright murders and war crimes in violation of international law.

Administration officials argue that Maduro’s capture and two dozen strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats are fully within legal bounds. The administration told Congress last year that the United States is formally engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels that the president has labeled “unlawful combatants.”

Despite Trump’s insistence that his campaign was intended to stop the flow of drugs from entering the United States, Venezuela is not a major cocaine-producing country, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Virtually all coca crops are inside Bolivia, Peru and Colombia, and the Drug Enforcement Administration under Trump did not mention Venezuela in a March report on the state of cocaine trafficking.

Trump also recently declared fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction,” though that drug, which is used in hospitals across the United States, is also not manufactured in Venezuela nor present on the boats allegedly smuggling drugs into the country.

The president has repeatedly said he would not necessarily seek permission from Congress to launch a land war in Venezuela, saying instead that military assets are “just going to kill people” there instead.

“I don’t think we’re going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country, OK?” Trump said during a White House roundtable with administration officials in October. “We’re going to kill them,”