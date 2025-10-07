Italian ski resort to limit visitors during peak season
- Madonna di Campiglio, an Italian ski resort, is set to become the first in the country to limit the number of skiers on its slopes during peak season.
- The resort will cap daily admissions at 15,000 people on up to 17 specific days each ski season, managing this by regulating the sale of daily ski passes.
- This “quality before quantity” initiative aims to improve safety and skier satisfaction, preventing bottlenecks and reducing accidents, after experiencing up to 23,000 admissions in a single day.
- Trial limitations will be implemented between 28 December and 5 January, and during Carnevale from 15 to 22 February 2026.
- The measure follows similar crowd control efforts in other Italian tourist destinations, such as Venice's extended entry fee for visitors, which will apply for 60 days in 2026.