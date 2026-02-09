Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boys, 14 and 12, arrested after teens ‘attacked with machete’ in Birmingham

Police described the attack as 'targeted'
Police described the attack as 'targeted' (PA Archive)
  • Two boys, aged 15 and 14, were hospitalised with injuries, one life-changing, after a machete attack outside a shop in Shirley, south Birmingham, on Saturday night.
  • A third teenage boy, 15, was also assaulted by being punched but did not require hospital treatment.
  • West Midlands Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
  • The 14-year-old has since been bailed pending further enquiries, while the 12-year-old was arrested on Sunday.
  • Police described the attack as 'targeted' and announced an increased officer presence in the area to reassure the community.
