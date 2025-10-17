Home Office informed of Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban last week
- The Home Office was informed last week about a proposed ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters attending a Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham.
- Sir Keir Starmer and the government are actively working to overturn the ban, which has been widely condemned by political figures and Jewish communities.
- Birmingham City Council's Safety Advisory Group imposed the ban based on a high-risk assessment from West Midlands Police.
- West Midlands Police cited previous violent clashes and hate crime during a Maccabi Tel Aviv match in Amsterdam as the reason for classifying the fixture as high risk.
- The government is exploring options, including providing additional resources to police, to ensure all fans can safely attend, but the council will only review its decision if the police's risk assessment changes.