Chaos on busy motorway as hazardous chemicals pour across carriageway

The M40 remains closed southbound
The M40 remains closed southbound (National Highways)
  • The M40 southbound is currently closed between J8A (Oxford) and J6 (Watlington).
  • The closure is due to a collision between a tanker and a car that occurred at 7.45pm on Monday night.
  • A large spillage of Bitumen resulted from the crash, necessitating specialist clean-up operations.
  • Emergency services attended the scene, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
  • Motorists are experiencing major delays as a result of the ongoing closure.
