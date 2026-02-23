Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bomb explosions kill police officer and leave 24 injured in Lviv

Boris Johnson's comments on Ukraine troops 'reckless and irresponsible,' says Geordie Greig
  • One police officer was killed and 24 people were wounded after multiple explosive devices detonated at midnight in Lviv, western Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed the attack, which involved homemade explosive devices, to Russia.
  • Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi described the incident as a terrorist act, confirming a 23-year-old policewoman died and 12 people remain hospitalised, two in serious condition.
  • The explosions occurred after a police patrol responded to a suspected shop break-in, with a second device detonating shortly after the first.
  • A woman has been detained in connection with the investigation into the incident, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
