Another airline introduces new restrictions on power banks

From 15 January, passenger power banks may no longer be used or charged during a Lufthansa flight
From 15 January, passenger power banks may no longer be used or charged during a Lufthansa flight (Getty/iStock)
  • Lufthansa Group airlines have introduced new restrictions on portable power banks, effective from 15 January, citing safety concerns.
  • Passengers are now prohibited from using or charging power banks during flights and are limited to carrying a maximum of two devices.
  • Power banks must be kept on the passenger's person, in seat pockets, or under-seat carry-on baggage, and are no longer permitted in overhead bins.
  • Devices must have a maximum battery power of 100 watt-hours, with those between 100Wh and 160Wh requiring prior airline approval.
  • These measures, which align with international aviation safety recommendations, aim to mitigate the fire risk posed by malfunctioning lithium-ion batteries, with similar bans already in place on airlines like Virgin Australia and Qantas.
