New nursing watchdog chief apologises for failures

Lucy Letby convictions branded ‘one of major injustices of modern times’
  • The new chief of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), Paul Rees, has apologised for the watchdog's past failures, admitting it got things "completely wrong" following a series of revelations by The Independent.
  • Rees conceded the NMC mishandled sexual misconduct cases by not investigating incidents outside of work and acknowledged that killer nurse Lucy Letby should have been suspended much earlier.
  • The NMC also failed to act sooner in the case of psychiatric nurse John Iwuh, who was later jailed for rape, allowing him to work with patients for a year after police began investigating.
  • These admissions follow an independent inquiry, the Rise review, which concluded the NMC endangered public safety and had a "dysfunctional" and "toxic" culture.
  • While Rees states the NMC is undergoing major leadership changes and improving case handling times, he warns that a full turnaround will take years.
