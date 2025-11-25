French police make further arrests in Louvre heist probe
- French police have arrested four more individuals in connection with last month's Louvre jewel heist.
- The stolen jewels, valued at approximately $102 million, include historical items such as a necklace given by Napoleon and Empress Eugénie’s tiara, and are yet to be recovered.
- The daylight robbery, which took less than eight minutes, involved thieves forcing entry into the Apollo Gallery using a freight lift and concrete disc cutters, exposing significant security flaws.
- Laurence des Cars, director of Le Louvre Museum, announced substantial security upgrades, including the installation of around 100 new surveillance cameras by the end of next year.
- Further measures include the implementation of anti-intrusion systems within two weeks and the creation of a new 'security coordinator' position to enhance the museum's protection.