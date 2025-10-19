Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Louvre closed indefinitely after ‘masked men stole jewels’

French media reported that masked men broke into the Louvre and stole jewellery
French media reported that masked men broke into the Louvre and stole jewellery (Getty Images)
  • The Louvre museum in Paris has been closed indefinitely following a robbery.
  • France's culture minister, Rachida Dati, confirmed the incident, stating no injuries were reported.
  • Police investigations are currently underway at the world-renowned museum.
  • French media outlets have reported that jewellery was stolen by a group of masked men.
  • Officials have not yet confirmed what was taken or provided a description of the alleged thieves.
