Louvre closed indefinitely after ‘masked men stole jewels’
- The Louvre museum in Paris has been closed indefinitely following a robbery.
- France's culture minister, Rachida Dati, confirmed the incident, stating no injuries were reported.
- Police investigations are currently underway at the world-renowned museum.
- French media outlets have reported that jewellery was stolen by a group of masked men.
- Officials have not yet confirmed what was taken or provided a description of the alleged thieves.