Huge fireball erupts as cargo plane crashes, killing seven

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
Plane crashes near Louisville airport as police respond to reports of injuries and ‘active scene of fire and debris’
  • A UPS MD-11 cargo plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening, shortly after departing for Honolulu.
  • The incident, described as “catastrophic,” resulted in a huge fireball, killing at least seven people and injuring 11.
  • The aircraft was carrying 280,000 gallons of fuel and three UPS staff; their status is unknown.
  • The airfield was temporarily closed, a shelter-in-place order was issued for a five-mile radius, and a local elementary school was evacuated.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which occurred amidst a government shutdown impacting the US air transit system.
