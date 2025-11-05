Huge fireball erupts as cargo plane crashes, killing seven
- A UPS MD-11 cargo plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening, shortly after departing for Honolulu.
- The incident, described as “catastrophic,” resulted in a huge fireball, killing at least seven people and injuring 11.
- The aircraft was carrying 280,000 gallons of fuel and three UPS staff; their status is unknown.
- The airfield was temporarily closed, a shelter-in-place order was issued for a five-mile radius, and a local elementary school was evacuated.
- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which occurred amidst a government shutdown impacting the US air transit system.