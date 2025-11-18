Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Children suffer copper sulphate poisoning after incident in science class

The incident took place during a science class
The incident took place during a science class (PA)
  • Three pupils at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, Oxfordshire, were hospitalised after ingesting copper sulphate.
  • A pupil allegedly added the chemical, taken from a laboratory, to classmates' water bottles during a science lesson, attracted by its bright blue colour.
  • Ingestion of copper sulphate can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and upper abdominal pain.
  • All three children were discharged and have safely returned home after staying overnight in hospital.
  • Police were informed of the incident and are providing support to the school.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in