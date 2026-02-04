‘Do not travel’ alert lifted after train derailment
- Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the UK's largest railway franchise, lifted a "do not travel" alert, but significant disruption is expected to continue throughout Wednesday.
- The widespread disruption was caused by “multiple incidents” including a train derailment near a depot in Selhurst, south-east London, and a signalling system fault between London Blackfriars and Norwood Junction.
- Southern, Thameslink, and Gatwick Express services were severely affected, leading to cancellations, revisions, and delays of up to an hour.
- The derailment involved an empty train with no confirmed injuries, but it prevented other trains from leaving the Selhurst depot, exacerbating service issues.
- Passengers were advised of alternative routes, while other parts of Britain's rail network, including services near Crewe and Portsmouth, also experienced signalling problems.
