CCTV captures moment thieves steal bag from under unsuspecting woman’s nose

Thieves steal bag from packed city pub in just seconds
  • Two men, Hecham Bourhar, 29, and Mohammed Kraifa, 34, were caught on CCTV stealing a bag from an unsuspecting customer in a busy London pub.
  • The theft occurred on 11 November, with the pair seen lurking near the victim as she enjoyed a drink and food.
  • CCTV footage showed Kraifa using his foot to drag the bag, containing over £2,000 worth of items, towards him, which Bourhar then swiftly picked up.
  • The thieves quickly walked out of the pub after taking the bag.
  • Both Hecham Bourhar and Mohammed Kraifa have each been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for the theft.
