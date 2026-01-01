Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

London fireworks display features Jet2 holiday meme voiceover

  • London's New Year's Eve fireworks display included an unexpected appearance from the viral Jet2holidays advert meme.
  • Voiceover artist Zoe Lister, known for the meme, adapted the famous tagline during the display.
  • Lister was heard saying, "Nothing beats a New Year's Eve in London."
  • The original Jet2holidays advert, with its slogan "nothing beats a Jet2 holiday" and Jess Glynne's 'Hold My Hand', became a significant viral hit in 2025.
  • The advert's audio was widely adopted as a soundtrack for social media videos depicting various holiday mishaps and unfortunate events.
