London rings in 2026 with thousands of fireworks shown in aerial footage

Thousands of fireworks light up London sky in helicopter footage
  • Thousands of fireworks lit up the London sky during New Year's Eve celebrations as the UK welcomed the new year.
  • Aerial footage of the extensive displays was captured by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.
  • The official London New Year's Eve fireworks display in Westminster was identified as the largest in the capital, the UK, and Europe.
  • Over 12,000 fireworks were set off during the main display in Westminster.
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan proudly declared the city's New Year's celebrations to be 'the greatest in the world'.
