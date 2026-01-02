London rings in 2026 with thousands of fireworks shown in aerial footage
- Thousands of fireworks lit up the London sky during New Year's Eve celebrations as the UK welcomed the new year.
- Aerial footage of the extensive displays was captured by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.
- The official London New Year's Eve fireworks display in Westminster was identified as the largest in the capital, the UK, and Europe.
- Over 12,000 fireworks were set off during the main display in Westminster.
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan proudly declared the city's New Year's celebrations to be 'the greatest in the world'.