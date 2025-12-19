Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met seizes £80,000 of ‘stolen goods’ at car boot sale following Jenrick visit

Met seizes £80,000 of ‘stolen goods’ at car boot sale
  • Metropolitan Police seized £80,000 worth of suspected stolen power tools at a car boot sale in Hounslow, west London.
  • The operation, conducted on 11 December, resulted in the recovery of approximately 400 items.
  • Two men and two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
  • The police action was a proactive response to concerns about tool theft, following a previous description of the site as a 'carnival of criminality' by Robert Jenrick.
  • Authorities are currently working to identify the recovered tools and trace them back to their original owners.
