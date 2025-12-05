Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former PM wants to spark ‘Trump-style counter-revolution’ in new show

Liz Truss endorses Donald Trump for US president
  • Liz Truss, a Conservative leader, is launching a new social media show titled The Liz Truss Show.
  • The programme aims to spark a “Trump-style counter-revolution” and defend Western civilisation against perceived threats.
  • Truss claims the “deep state” sabotaged her efforts to cut taxes during her time in office.
  • Her premiership lasted only seven weeks, during which the pound fell significantly following her government's economic plans.
  • The show promises “unapologetic debate” on topics such as free speech, economic stagnation, mass migration and cultural conflicts.
