Former PM wants to spark ‘Trump-style counter-revolution’ in new show
- Liz Truss, a Conservative leader, is launching a new social media show titled The Liz Truss Show.
- The programme aims to spark a “Trump-style counter-revolution” and defend Western civilisation against perceived threats.
- Truss claims the “deep state” sabotaged her efforts to cut taxes during her time in office.
- Her premiership lasted only seven weeks, during which the pound fell significantly following her government's economic plans.
- The show promises “unapologetic debate” on topics such as free speech, economic stagnation, mass migration and cultural conflicts.