Liz Hurley was ‘crushed’ by alleged home phone tapping, court hears
- Liz Hurley tearfully accused Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) of stealing her medical records while pregnant and tapping her phone, describing it as a "brutal invasion of privacy".
- Ms Hurley expressed devastation over the alleged phone tapping, stating it was a "monstrous, staggering" act that left her feeling "crushed" and worried about her son reading the details.
- Prince Harry, who also testified, criticised ANL for making his wife's life "an absolute misery" and described the legal proceedings as a "horrible experience".
- The Duke of Sussex detailed concerns about ANL's alleged information gathering regarding his past relationships and private discussions, including those about his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
- Liz Hurley, Prince Harry, Sir Elton John, and other prominent figures are among seven claimants suing ANL, which strongly denies the allegations in the ongoing High Court trial.