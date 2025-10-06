Lioness ‘pet’ of social media influencer seized after attack
- A social media influencer's pet lioness in Thailand escaped its restraints and attacked two people, including an 11-year-old boy.
- The incident occurred on Saturday night in Kanchanaburi, 123km from Bangkok, where the one-year-old lioness broke free from a pole.
- The victims, Sarawut Tokaeo and Arthit Nueangnui, were hospitalised with their injuries.
- Thailand's environment minister ordered legal action against the owner, Parinya Parkpoom, 32, for violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act.
- The lioness has been seized by officials and will be transferred to a wildlife care centre, with Mr Parkpoom facing potential imprisonment or a fine.