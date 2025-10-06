Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lioness ‘pet’ of social media influencer seized after attack

A lioness (not pictured) was kept by a Thai social media influencer
A lioness (not pictured) was kept by a Thai social media influencer (Getty Images)
  • A social media influencer's pet lioness in Thailand escaped its restraints and attacked two people, including an 11-year-old boy.
  • The incident occurred on Saturday night in Kanchanaburi, 123km from Bangkok, where the one-year-old lioness broke free from a pole.
  • The victims, Sarawut Tokaeo and Arthit Nueangnui, were hospitalised with their injuries.
  • Thailand's environment minister ordered legal action against the owner, Parinya Parkpoom, 32, for violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act.
  • The lioness has been seized by officials and will be transferred to a wildlife care centre, with Mr Parkpoom facing potential imprisonment or a fine.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in