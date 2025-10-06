Thailand to seize influencer’s ‘pet’ lioness after animal attacks two people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand’s environment minister has ordered that a “pet” lioness of a social media influencer be seized after the animal broke free from its chain and attacked two people, including an 11-year-old boy.

The lioness, owned by social media influencer Parinya Parkpoom, 32, escaped from its restraints on Saturday night and injured the boy and the man before being recaptured in Kanchanaburi, a town 123km from Bangkok in west Thailand.

The victims, identified as Sarawut Tokaeo, 43, and Arthit Nueangnui, were rushed to a nearby hospital where they received treatment for their injuries. The two, who were from the same village in Bo Phloi District as Mr Parinya, were saved from the attack when the villagers heard their loud screams.

The animal, reported to be a year old, was tied to a pole in the house when it broke free, according to the Bangkok Post.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), said the environment ministry had instructed officials to take legal action against Mr Parinya, seize the animal, and transfer it to a wildlife care centre.

Mr Attapol said the social media influencer has been charged with violating Article 15 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, that prohibits individuals from abandoning or releasing wild animals under their care, including conserved, protected, or controlled species.

Multiple videos shared by Mr Parinya showed forest officials sedating the lioness before taking it away from his residence.

The violation of the law results in penalties including imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 50,000 baht (approximately £1,148), or both.

The boy was seriously injured on his right hip after being pawed and bitten by the lioness. The man’s left arm was injured in the attack, reports said.