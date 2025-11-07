Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British grandmother on death row for 12 years returns home

British grandmother sentenced to death in Bali on drugs charges to return to UK
  • British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford, 69, was repatriated to the UK from Indonesia on Friday after more than a decade in Bali's notorious Kerobokan prison.
  • Sandiford was facing the death penalty for smuggling 4.8kg of cocaine, having been arrested in 2012 and sentenced in 2013.
  • Fellow British national Shahab Shahabadi, who was serving a life sentence for drug offences, was also repatriated alongside Sandiford.
  • Their return was granted on "humanitarian grounds" following an agreement between the UK and Indonesian governments.
  • Upon arrival in the UK, their health will be prioritised for assessment and any necessary treatment, with Sandiford reportedly in "extremely ill health".
