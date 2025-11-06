Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British grandmother who was facing a death sentence in Bali for smuggling a large haul of cocaine into the island will fly back to the UK on Thursday, according to reports.

Lindsay Sandiford, 69, was being held in the notorious Kerobokan prison for more than a decade but will return to London Heathrow after being spared the firing squad, the Daily Mirror reported.

A source told the newspaper: “Lindsay is extremely unwell. She is desperate to get home and to be with her family.

“More than a decade in one of the world’s worst prisons has taken its toll on her and she wants nothing more than to get back to the UK.”

An Indonesian government source told AFP in October that an agreement had been reached with the UK government which would see Sandiford, from Redcar in Teesside, free to return home.

open image in gallery The grandmother-of-two is set to return to the UK today ( AFP/Getty )

A FCDO spokesperson told The Independent: “We are supporting two British Nationals detained in Indonesia and are in close contact with the Indonesian authorities to discuss their return to the UK.”

She is scheduled to leave her cell in Kerobokan jail this afternoon alongside fellow UK national Shahab Shahabadi, 35, who was detained in 2014 and is serving a life sentence for drug offences, according to the Mirror. It is just a 45 minute car journey from the prison to Denpasar International airport, where they will finally be handed over to the UK Ambassador Dominic Jermey.

Sandiford was arrested at Bali’s Denpasir National Airport in 2012 after customs officers discovered a haul of cocaine worth an estimated £1.6m in a hidden compartment of her suitcase when she arrived from Thailand.

She claimed that a British gang had forced her to smuggle the drugs - and threatened to kill one of her two sons if she refused to cooperate.

open image in gallery Sandiford was accused of being part of an international drug network ( AFP/Getty )

Police accused the grandmother-of-two of being part of an international drug network that imported drugs from several countries including Peru, Colombia and Thailand. She was found guilty of smuggling 4.8kg of cocaine hidden in the lining of her suitcase on a flight from Bangkok. Prosecutors sentenced her to death.

Pastor Christine Buckingham - who visited Sandiford in jail just last week - told the Mirror: “She is in extremely ill health and she's very keen to get back and be with her family after these 13 years. She wants to get home and enjoy some creature comforts.

When asked what Sandiford intends to do when she touches down in the UK, Ms Buckingham said: “We're deeply grateful to the Indonesian Government and of course the British Government for working this out together. We look forward to her getting home now. She's very unwell. The most important thing is that she gets home, we need her to be checked medically and then the plan is that she says she will spend as much time as she can with her family.”