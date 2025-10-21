Drug mule gran to return to the UK after 12 years on death row
- British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford, 69, is to be released from an Indonesian prison and returned to the UK after 12 years.
- Sandiford was sentenced to death in 2013 for drug trafficking, having been arrested at Bali airport in 2012 with a £1.6m cocaine haul.
- Her release follows an agreement between the UK and Indonesian governments, with a formal arrangement expected to be signed today.
- Another British national, Shahab Shahabadi, 35, also imprisoned on drug charges, will be released at the same time.
- Sandiford has been held in Kerobokan Prison, a notorious facility known for its overcrowding and harsh conditions, where she claimed she was forced to smuggle drugs under threat.