Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British grandmother who was sentenced to death for drug-related crimes in Indonesia is set to be repatriated back home.

Lindsay Sandiford, 69, will be released along with 35-year-old Shahab Shahabadi on Tuesday after an Indonesian government source told AFP that an agreement had been reached with the UK government.

"The practical arrangement will be signed today. The transfer will be done immediately after the technical side of the transfer is agreed," the source said.

In 2013, Sandiford was sentenced to death row in the small Indonesian island of Bali after she was convicted of trafficking drugs.

open image in gallery British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford was facing death row. ( EPA )

Indonesia has some of the strictest drug laws in the world with multiple foreign nationals facing death row over the years for drug offences.

Customs officers found cocaine worth an estimated £1.58 million hidden in the grandmother’s suitcase when she arrived in Bali from Thailand in 2012.

Meanwhile Shahabadi was arrested in 2014 on drug charges and is serving a life sentence.

open image in gallery Lindsay Sandiford. ( AFP/Getty )

A statement by the Coordinating Ministry for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration and Correction confirmed a press conference was scheduled later on Tuesday to announce the “release of two British nationals”.

Sandiford admitted to carrying the drugs but claimed it was because a syndicate threatened to kill her son.

The grandmother, from Teesside, has been held in the Kerobokan prison, one of Indonesia’s most notorious prisons that holds about 1,000 more inmates than the 357 it was built for in 1979.

ABC News said in a 2017 report from inside Kerobokan that almost 80 per cent of its prisoners are in on drug charges.

open image in gallery Lindsay Sandiford knitting in Kerobokan prison. ( Shutterstock )

Kerobokan has seen several riots in the past decade alone, some of them deadly.

The New York Times reported that staff are bribed by wealthier inmates to give them drugs and even let them out on trips.

While the prison is high-security, breakouts have occurred. Notably in 2017 four foreign inmates escaped by digging a 50ft tunnel under the prison walls from an open courtyard.

The prison saw another major breakout in 1999 when prisoners set fire to their mattresses and overwhelmed the guards trying to contain the flames. Almost 300 prisoners escaped.

open image in gallery Inmates share a cell at Kerobokan ( ABC News )

At the time of Sandiford’s arrest, there were 90 prisoners awaiting execution in Kerobokan.

Indonesia’s strict laws surrounding drug trafficking has resulted in international tensions with other countries.

Notably in 2015 Jakarta was facing a diplomatic crisis in 2015 when two Australians convicted as part of a heroin smuggling squad were executed by firing squad.

Sandiford repeatedly insisted she was manipulated and used as a mule to transport the cocaine as a means to protect her sons, aged 22 and 24.

She launched an appeal to have her sentence reduced but it was rejected, which is often the case for drug appeal cases in Indonesia.