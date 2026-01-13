Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lidl to create up to 640 new jobs as it opens 19 more stores

  • Lidl is set to open 19 new stores across the UK within the next eight weeks, creating up to 640 new jobs.
  • This rapid expansion follows the discount supermarket reaching its 1,000th store milestone last year, with a target to add approximately 40 more sites by 28 February.
  • The company is also investing £43 million into modernising over 70 existing shops nationwide, introducing new tills, larger freezer sections, and energy-saving features.
  • New store locations will include previously unserved areas such as Calne in Wiltshire and Brough in Yorkshire.
  • Lidl, currently Britain's sixth-largest grocery chain, experienced a 10 per cent surge in sales over Christmas and is predicted to potentially overtake rival Morrisons.
