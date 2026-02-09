Babies among 55 feared dead after migrant boat tragedy in Mediterranean
- A rubber boat carrying 55 migrants, including two babies, capsized off the coast of Libya on 6 February, resulting in 53 people being dead or missing.
- Two Nigerian women were rescued after the vessel overturned north of Zuwara, Libya, and have received emergency medical care.
- One survivor reported losing her husband, while the other tragically lost her two babies when the boat sank.
- The boat, carrying migrants and refugees from African countries, departed from Al-Zawiya, Libya, and capsized approximately six hours later after taking on water.
- The Central Mediterranean is identified as the world's deadliest migration route, with at least 484 migrants reported dead or missing in 2026 and over 1,300 in 2025.
