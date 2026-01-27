Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge temporarily blocks deportation of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos

Border Patrol chief blames Democrats and journalists for Minneapolis chaos
  • A federal judge has temporarily blocked the immediate deportation of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, following their detention by immigration officials.
  • The father and son were taken into federal custody from their family's driveway in Minnesota last week and subsequently sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centre in Texas.
  • The judge's order prevents their removal or transfer outside the judicial district while their lawsuit against the administration proceeds.
  • A viral image of Liam, wearing a Spider-Man backpack, during his father's arrest sparked widespread outrage, highlighting the impact of the administration's immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis.
  • The family, originally from Ecuador, is seeking asylum in the United States, with their attorney stating they are pursuing a legal pathway.
