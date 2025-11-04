Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strike action at one of the world’s biggest defence firms averted

United has suspended strikes at defence and aerospace manufacturer Leonardo UK after a new pay offer was tabled by the company
United has suspended strikes at defence and aerospace manufacturer Leonardo UK after a new pay offer was tabled by the company (Royal Navy)
  • Unite has suspended planned strike action at defence and aerospace manufacturer Leonardo UK.
  • The suspension follows a new pay offer from the company, which will now be put to a ballot of union members.
  • More than 3,000 workers across Leonardo UK's facilities in Scotland and England were due to begin strikes on Wednesday.
  • Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy stated the suspension was an act of good faith, attributing the improved offer to the threat of industrial action.
  • Should the new offer be rejected, strike action is still scheduled to proceed later in November at various sites.
