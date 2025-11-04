Strike action at one of the world’s biggest defence firms averted
- Unite has suspended planned strike action at defence and aerospace manufacturer Leonardo UK.
- The suspension follows a new pay offer from the company, which will now be put to a ballot of union members.
- More than 3,000 workers across Leonardo UK's facilities in Scotland and England were due to begin strikes on Wednesday.
- Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy stated the suspension was an act of good faith, attributing the improved offer to the threat of industrial action.
- Should the new offer be rejected, strike action is still scheduled to proceed later in November at various sites.