Legionnaires ‘outbreak’ linked to Florida gym
- Health officials in Florida are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease linked to a central Florida gym, with at least 14 confirmed cases.
- The Florida Health Department has not officially named the facility; however, some reports suggest members at Crunch Fitness in Ocoee are infected.
- Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which can be found in water and air conditioning systems, and is not transmitted person-to-person.
- One gym member has been hospitalised, and a law firm involved in the case indicates there could have been up to 28 potential exposures.
- Crunch Fitness is cooperating with the investigation, closing parts of the gym for water testing.