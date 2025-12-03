Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Legionnaires ‘outbreak’ linked to Florida gym

Legionella pneumophila bacteria, responsible for causing Legionnaires' disease (CDC via AP)
  • Health officials in Florida are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease linked to a central Florida gym, with at least 14 confirmed cases.
  • The Florida Health Department has not officially named the facility; however, some reports suggest members at Crunch Fitness in Ocoee are infected.
  • Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which can be found in water and air conditioning systems, and is not transmitted person-to-person.
  • One gym member has been hospitalised, and a law firm involved in the case indicates there could have been up to 28 potential exposures.
  • Crunch Fitness is cooperating with the investigation, closing parts of the gym for water testing.
