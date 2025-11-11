College athlete, 19, dies weeks after being hit by box truck in front of teammate
- Cal State Fullerton soccer player Lauren Turner, 19, has died after battling severe injuries for nearly six weeks.
- Turner was hit by a box truck while riding an e-scooter off campus on Sept. 27, alongside teammate Ashlyn Gwynn.
- Described as "charismatic", "loving", and "amazing," Turner had an "immeasurable" impact on the Titans women's soccer program, according to her team.
- Her father, Christopher Turner, paid tribute to his "beloved" daughter, highlighting her humor, positivity, and dedication as a player.
- A GoFundMe campaign raised over $105,000 to support Turner's family following the tragic incident.