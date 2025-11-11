Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

College athlete, 19, dies weeks after being hit by box truck in front of teammate

Tributes have poured in for the beloved soccer star
Tributes have poured in for the beloved soccer star (Christopher Turner/GoFundMe)
  • Cal State Fullerton soccer player Lauren Turner, 19, has died after battling severe injuries for nearly six weeks.
  • Turner was hit by a box truck while riding an e-scooter off campus on Sept. 27, alongside teammate Ashlyn Gwynn.
  • Described as "charismatic", "loving", and "amazing," Turner had an "immeasurable" impact on the Titans women's soccer program, according to her team.
  • Her father, Christopher Turner, paid tribute to his "beloved" daughter, highlighting her humor, positivity, and dedication as a player.
  • A GoFundMe campaign raised over $105,000 to support Turner's family following the tragic incident.
