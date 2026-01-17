Former NBA star arrested in Las Vegas for DUI and speeding
- Former NBA star Lamar Odom has been arrested in Las Vegas on multiple charges, including driving under the influence and speeding more than 40 miles per hour above the legal limit.
- Odom, 46, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.
- His former manager expressed no surprise at the arrest, citing Odom's documented history of drug and alcohol issues, which led to NBA suspensions in 2001 and 2002.
- Odom's struggles with substance abuse were a factor in his divorce from reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, with whom he was married from 2009 to 2016.
- He previously suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015, which left him on life support, and has recently spoken about his recreational drug use, including “pink cocaine.”