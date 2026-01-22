Manhunt after gunman shoots three people dead in quiet Australian town
- Three people were killed and one man wounded in a shooting incident in the rural Australian town of Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales.
- Police have identified a gunman, who remains at large, and have urged residents of the small town to stay indoors and avoid the area.
- Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 4.40pm local time, where police found two deceased individuals in a vehicle and later discovered another male and female with gunshot wounds at a second location.
- The suspected shooter, who reportedly has an apprehended violence order against them, fled the scene in a council-owned vehicle.
- Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected domestic violence attack, not an act of terrorism, occurring on Australia's National Day of Mourning for a separate mass shooting in Sydney.