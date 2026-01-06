Fresh blow for Starmer as Labour falls below the Tories in new poll
- Labour has fallen behind the Conservatives in recent polls for the first time since the general election.
- A YouGov poll for The Times places Labour on 17 per cent, trailing Reform UK (26 per cent) and the Tories (19 per cent).
- This poll is a significant blow to Sir Keir Starmer, coming after a party relaunch and ahead of crucial May elections in Scotland, Wales, and English councils.
- Sir Keir has warned internal Labour rivals against challenging his leadership, suggesting such actions would benefit Nigel Farage.
- He has urged his cabinet to demonstrate hard work and focus on the cost of living, public services, and community safety to win over voters.