Tony Blair effectively endorses MP as future Labour leader

David Maddox Political Editor
  • Tony Blair has effectively endorsed Shabana Mahmood as a future Labour leader, praising her as "brilliant" and "impressive" during a joint public appearance at a Tony Blair Institute event.
  • Mr Blair commended Ms Mahmood's "radical" style and the "political philosophy" behind her immigration crackdown, comparing it to his own approach when in power.
  • Ms Mahmood used the platform to deliver a personal and political manifesto, highlighting her determination to overcome social media abuse as a "brown Muslim woman".
  • She also said that strong immigration controls are supported by diverse communities and are necessary to maintain public trust and fairness.
  • The event comes amid speculation that Ms Mahmood is a frontrunner to potentially succeed Sir Keir Starmer.
